Taiwan hosts international tuna conference

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Dozens of experts and representatives of international organizations gathered in Taipei Thursday (July 11) to discuss aquatic resources at a meeting of the International Scientific Committee for Tuna and Tuna-like Species in the North Pacific Ocean (ISC).

The results of five days of discussions will contribute to decisions on how to manage the fishing of tuna and other fish in the northern part of the Pacific, the Central News Agency reported.

Taiwan is a regular member of the ISC, and has therefore attended all important meetings and obtained research documents about fisheries and ocean life relevant to future policies, Fisheries Agency officials said.

Local researchers and experts have shown that Taiwan can contribute to international organizations with important tasks such as preserving marine environment and wildlife, according to the officials.

Previously, Taiwan also hosted the ISC’s 2009 and 2014 annual meetings, CNA reported.

