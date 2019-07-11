LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

Australia has won the toss and chosen to bat first against England in the second semifinal at Edgbaston.

England was unchanged, while Australia brings in Peter Handscomb for the injured Usman Khawaja. Handscomb will bat at No. 4, meaning Steve Smith goes up the order to No. 3.

There were scattered clouds on a sunny and warm morning in Birmingham.

Lineups:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon.

___

6:20 a.m.

Host England takes on five-time champion Australia at Edgbaston in the second Cricket World Cup semifinal on Thursday.

The winner plays New Zealand at Lord's in the final on Sunday.

Australia leads long-time rival England 82-61 in completed ODI matches and 6-2 in World Cup games. It beat England by 64 runs in the group stage of the current edition.

Australia has two batters in the top five scorers at the tournament — openers David Warner (638) and Aaron Finch (507) — and the leading wicket-taker in Mitchell Starc (26). Joe Root is England's top scorer on 500 runs and its leading wicket-taker Jofra Archer has 17.

England, playing its first World Cup semifinal since 1992, has beaten Australia in three straight ODI games at Edgbaston.

Mostly overcast conditions and possible showers are forecast for Birmingham with temperatures up to 22 degrees (72 F).

___

More AP cricket: www.apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports