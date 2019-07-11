  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan’s Taichung touts digital governance at Asia Pacific Cities Summit

Taichung City delegation in Australia to promote city’s achievement in digital governance

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/11 16:32
Taichung city delegation in Brisbane (Taichung City photo)

Taichung city delegation in Brisbane (Taichung City photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taichung City government shared its experience in digital governance with participants at the 2019 Asia Pacific Cities Summit & Mayors’ Forum taking place between July 7 and 10 in Brisbane, Australia.

Bruce Linghu (令狐榮), deputy mayor of the central Taiwan municipality, delivered an address on Wednesday (July 10). In it, he expounded on Taichung's vision for reinventing itself as an innovative city.

Linghu also gave the keynote speech at a seminar on sustainable cities, which spotlighted the city’s hosting of the 2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition. According to Lingu, Taichung has endeavored to pursue a governance model incorporating smart technologies while promoting eco-conservation.

The deputy mayor touted his city's efforts to bolster its status as a free-trade nexus in Asia. He also noted how it has enhanced its transportation infrastructure through programs such as its public bike system and boosted local industries, including the machinery and aviation sectors.

The official took the opportunity to invite delegates from around the world to visit Taichung and learn about what the city has to offer. Liu mentioned a range of events in store for Taichung, including the 2019 Taichung Shopping Festival, the 2020 Taiwan Lantern Festival, and the 2020 World Orchid Conference.
Asia Pacific Cities Summit & Mayors’ Forum
Taichung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taichung MRT Green Line nears completion, test runs start
Taichung MRT Green Line nears completion, test runs start
2019/07/04 14:46
Central Taiwan’s Dongshi Forestry Culture Park open every day until September
Central Taiwan’s Dongshi Forestry Culture Park open every day until September
2019/06/30 15:27
Central Taiwan to conduct air raid drill on May 30
Central Taiwan to conduct air raid drill on May 30
2019/05/08 17:25
Tire fire paints skies over Central Taiwan district black
Tire fire paints skies over Central Taiwan district black
2019/05/07 19:54
Tanya Shen Gang Green Bikeway in central Taiwan provides relaxing biking experience
Tanya Shen Gang Green Bikeway in central Taiwan provides relaxing biking experience
2019/04/30 16:27