TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taichung City government shared its experience in digital governance with participants at the 2019 Asia Pacific Cities Summit & Mayors’ Forum taking place between July 7 and 10 in Brisbane, Australia.

Bruce Linghu (令狐榮), deputy mayor of the central Taiwan municipality, delivered an address on Wednesday (July 10). In it, he expounded on Taichung's vision for reinventing itself as an innovative city.

Linghu also gave the keynote speech at a seminar on sustainable cities, which spotlighted the city’s hosting of the 2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition. According to Lingu, Taichung has endeavored to pursue a governance model incorporating smart technologies while promoting eco-conservation.

The deputy mayor touted his city's efforts to bolster its status as a free-trade nexus in Asia. He also noted how it has enhanced its transportation infrastructure through programs such as its public bike system and boosted local industries, including the machinery and aviation sectors.

The official took the opportunity to invite delegates from around the world to visit Taichung and learn about what the city has to offer. Liu mentioned a range of events in store for Taichung, including the 2019 Taichung Shopping Festival, the 2020 Taiwan Lantern Festival, and the 2020 World Orchid Conference.