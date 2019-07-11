TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The United Nations Command (UNC), led by the U.S., is reportedly looking to include Japan as one of the official members of the international military force.

However, South Korea’s Defense Ministry has expressed opposition to the proposal and denied that such an invitation to Japan is under consideration, noting that Japanese forces did not participate in the Korean War and that they could only join the UNC with approval from the Ministry.

The UNC was originally established in 1950 to support South Korea in its conflict with North Korea, and it consists of 18 member states. The military alliance of “sending states” is ostensibly committed to sending troops and assistance to the Korean Peninsula if conflict ever reignites.

Currently, the UNC oversees the military facilities on the southern side of Demilitarized Zone on the Korean Peninsula under U.S. Command. The other main administrative center for UNC is the UNC-Rear headquarters located at the Yokota Air Base in Japan, near Tokyo.

According to a report from Korean news agency Yonhap, the UNC has been working on a “revitalization effort” and is looking to recruit more states to join the military alliance in the event of renewed hostilities in the region.

In the 21st century, Washington may be re-envisioning the UNC as a military alliance to balance the growing influence and potential threat of China in the region. The idea of including Japan in such a military alliance is a sensitive issue sure to be met with opposition in Japan as well as neighboring countries, as Japan’s current Constitution, implemented after World War II, forbids Japan from engaging in offensive overseas military operations.

However, current Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party is hoping to change that by amending the Constitution. Many observers would see Japan’s membership in the UNC as one step closer towards such a goal, with South Korea sure to oppose such a development.

For many years in Korea, there have been rumors that the U.S. is negotiating with Seoul to transfer command of the UNC to South Korea’s armed forces, which would likely signal the disbanding of the UNC force. But if Washington is keen to re-envision the purpose of the UNC, and looking to bring Japanese forces aboard, such a transfer of command is likely to be delayed indefinitely.

According to the Korea Herald, a UNC official has responded to the recent reports by referring to the UNC’s recently published annual digest, which states that forces and materials flow “through Japan,” clarifying that Japan has not been considered as a potential “sending state.”

The South Korean Ministry of Defense emphasized that Japanese officers “working as staff of the UNC is only possible through consultations with our Defense Ministry.”