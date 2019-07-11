TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) announced on Wednesday (July 10) that El Niño has come to an end.

The weather bureau report was based on ocean surface temperatures detected off the coast of Peru. It believes the phenomenon, which began in October of last year, ended in June.

JMA's data showed that the average surface temperature in June was lower than it was this time last year and merely 0.3 degrees Celsius higher than average. As a result, JMA predicted normal weather for the Northern hemisphere as well as a 60 percent chance of neither El Niño nor La Niña patterns this fall.