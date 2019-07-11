TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The number of Taiwanese doing business in China that are looking for assistance to return to Taiwan has surged over the years, said a semi-official organization tackling cross-straits affairs in Taiwan.

According to the Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF), the organization helped bring home around 10 Taiwanese nationals each year between 2013 and 2015. The number has grown from 2016 onwards, with 25 cases in 2016, 27 in 2017, and 48 in 2018.

This year has seen 15 such incidents in the first five months, pointed out the SEF.

Most of the cases involve people who moved to China for business but have suffered from miscalculations, career disappointments, or health issues. As a result, they end up struggling to make ends meet or being arrested.

The increase of Taiwanese nationals who cannot afford to return home has also become a public concern for China. In some cases, Chinese government agencies would rather pay for the cost of sending them back to Taiwan than leave the issue unaddressed and spawn social problems, said SEF.

The trend brings to light the hazards associated with operating a business in China. People in Taiwan are advised to take into consideration China's political, economic, and social environment before pursuing a career there, noted SEF.