TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Trump administration has nominated the current U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines, Sung Kim, to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia, it was announced Wednesday (July 10).

After the recommendation from the White House, Kim looks set to replace Ambassador Joseph Donovan in Jakarta after their tours of duty conclude later this year.

The White House released the following press statement announcing Sung Kim’s nomination to serve in Indonesia.

“President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration: Sung Y. Kim of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Indonesia.”

Kim has previously served as U.S. Ambassador to South Korea (2011-2014) and as the Special Representative for North Korea Policy (2014-2016). He has also served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State at the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. The White House has not yet indicated who will step in to serve as the White House’s top diplomat in Manila following Kim’s departure.

However, the announcement from Washington came days after local media in the Philippines reported that the Deputy Assistant Director of the State Department’s Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations, Mina Chang, was in line to replace Kim. The U.S. Embassy in Manila denied the reports on Tuesday (July 9).