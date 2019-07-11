  1. Home
Foreign woman saved off Taiwan cliff after 17-hour standoff

Woman is student from Saint Christopher and Nevis

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/11 14:02
Rescue workers saved a foreign student off Qingshui Cliff in Hualien after a 17-hour standoff (photo by the Coast Guard) (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A foreign woman student was removed from a cliff over the Pacific in Hualien County following a 17-hour standoff Wednesday (July 10).

The incident began when passersby told the emergency services that a foreign woman was wandering around aimlessly by the side of the Suao-Hualien highway near the scenic Qingshui Cliff, the Central News Agency reported.

The sighting happened as early as 6 a.m., and rescue workers from the Hualien County town of Xincheng headed immediately to the site. However, as they arrived, the woman walked away from them, and since they were worried that she would take more extreme action, they kept their distance.

The Coast Guard even sent a ship to the area, which pointed a light at the scene as darkness fell, CNA reported.

A teacher, roommates and relatives were called to the scene to try and persuade the young woman to return to the road. By 11 p.m., she finally agreed to have the rescue workers pull her up, ending the 17-hour standoff, according to CNA.

The woman turned out to be an exchange student from Taiwan’s Caribbean ally of Saint Christopher and Nevis who was depressed after a failed love affair, reports said.
Hualien
Qingshui Cliff
Suhua Highway
Saint Christopher and Nevis

