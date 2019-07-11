CHICAGO (AP) — Odyssey Sims hit the go-ahead jumper with 6.4 seconds to play and finished with 16 points in the Minnesota Lynx's 73-72 victory over the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night

Sylvia Fowles added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota. She has 156 career double-doubles, one shy of the WNBA record set by Lisa Leslie.

Asia Taylor, who signed as a free agent with Minnesota on July 2, scored a career-high 13 points. The Lynx (9-6) have won three in row.

Sims drove, spun into the lane, pump faked to get her defender in the air and hit a jumper that proved to be the winner. Chicago's Allie Quigley missed a deep 3-point shot as time expired.

Chicago's Quigley scored 17 of her 24 points in the second half and tied her career high with six 3-pointers, including two during a 14-0 run that gave the Sky (7-8) a 55-54 lead, their first since midway through the first quarter, with 22 seconds left in the third. There were three ties and nine lead changes from there.

Diamond DeShields added 13 points and nine rebounds for Chicago, and Gabby Williams scored 12 points.