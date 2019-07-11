  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/11 10:59
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 5 .643
Connecticut 9 6 .600 ½
Chicago 7 8 .467
New York 7 8 .467
Indiana 6 10 .375 4
Atlanta 4 10 .286 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 10 5 .667
Minnesota 9 6 .600 1
Phoenix 7 6 .538 2
Los Angeles 7 7 .500
Seattle 8 8 .500
Dallas 5 9 .357

___

Tuesday's Games

Dallas 74, Los Angeles 62

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 78, Connecticut 75

Phoenix 91, Washington 68

Las Vegas 74, Indiana 71

Minnesota 73, Chicago 72

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.<