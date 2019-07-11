TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Heavy thunderstorms dumped rain on Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County on Wednesday (July 10) bringing flooding to central and western areas of Tainan City.

As the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a heavy rain advisory for 7 counties and cities on Wednesday evening, floods were seen at the intersections of Jiankang road, Shuijiaoshe Road, Haian Road, Nanmen Road, Fuqian Road, Zhongyi Road, and Nanning Street in Tainan City. According to statistics from the CWB, rainfall accumulation on Wednesday in southern areas of Tainan City reached 77 mm from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., while central and western areas saw 101 mm from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



(Screenshot from Facebook page 台南株式會社)

Footage of the flooding on Wednesday was shared on the Facebook group All Things Tainan Association (台南株式會社) and triggered a heated discussion among local netizens. Many people said the heavy rain was like that of a typhoon and were shocked by the flooding:

"Where is the mayor to deal with this?"

"Just saw some crazy lightning."

"I've seen that section of Zhongyi Road flood many times."

"The Xiaodong Road underpass has started to accumulate water that is reaching halfway up car tires."



(Screenshot from Facebook page 台南株式會社)

Today (July 11), due to the influence of a southwesterly wind, the CBW has issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County and a heavy rain alert for Tainan City. The CWB pointed out that showers and thunderstorms are likely in central Taiwan, while southern Taiwan could see heavy downpours, as was the case yesterday (July 10).

Heat convection in the afternoon could bring isolated, brief thunderstorms in other parts of the country, especially in mountainous areas on northern, northeastern, and central Taiwan. Flood waters in Tainan were reported to have subsided by 11 p.m. on Wednesday night.



(Screenshot from Facebook page 台南株式會社)