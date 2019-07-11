TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated Kiribati, a Pacific island state with diplomatic relations with Taiwan, on its Independence Day (July 12) through an announcement on Wednesday (July 10), the Liberty Times reports.

Pompeo said that Kiribati and the U.S. have a long-term partnership in place to solve the immediate problems in the region, such as by preventing natural disasters, clamping down on illegal fishing, and promoting economic development and the rule of law. He also lauded Kiribati's cooperation with other democratic nations, including Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Japan, to create a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Pompeo offered similar congratulations to the Solomon Islands, another island country with diplomatic ties to Taiwan, on its Independence Day earlier in the week. He also noted the country’s cooperation amongst democratic Pacific states, including Taiwan.