CWB issues orange heat alert for Taipei

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued orange and yellow alerts today (July 11) for four counties and cities in northern and eastern Taiwan, while it has also issued heavy rain warnings for three counties and cities in southern Taiwan.

As scorching summer heat bakes Taiwan, the CWB has issued an orange heat advisory for Taipei City and yellow heat advisories for Hualien County, Taitung County, and New Taipei City. High temperatures are expected to soar above 36 degrees Celsius in Taipei, New Taipei City, and Hualien.

High temperatures in southern Taiwan will reach around 30 degrees, while the rest of Taiwan will see highs range between 32 and 35 degrees. In the Huadong Valley and the Taitung area, the temperature is likely to climb above 36 degrees.

Orange heat alerts are issued when the maximum temperature reaches 36 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days or when the maximum daily temperature climbs to 38 degrees or higher in a single day. A yellow warning indicates the affected area could see maximum daily temperatures of up to 36 degrees.

Due to the influence of a southwesterly wind, the CBW has issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County and a heavy rain alert for Tainan City. The CWB pointed out that showers and thunderstorms are likely in central Taiwan, while southern Taiwan could see heavy downpours, as was the case yesterday (July 10).

Heat convection in the afternoon could bring isolated, brief thunderstorms in other parts of the country, especially in mountainous areas on northern, northeastern, and central Taiwan.