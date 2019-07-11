Taipei, July 10 (CNA) Taiwanese electronics contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reiterated Wednesday its commitment to the U.S. state of Wisconsin, vowing to create a large number of jobs and build the state into a hi-tech hub.



In a statement, Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn, said it remains firm in its plan to create 13,000 jobs by setting up a flat panel manufacturing complex and turning the state state into a high-tech convergence center.



To achieve its long-term goals Hon Hai has promised to Wisconsin, the company said that based on the principles of openness and transparency, it has held regular meetings with the state government for discussions on operating flexibility to ensure the long-term success of the facility and its employees.



Hon Hai said it remains open to any innovative ideas and further negotiations with Wisconsin State Governor Tony Evers and his team.



Hon Hai issued the statement following an exclusive interview with Evers by CNBC the previous day, in which the governor said Foxconn is likely to begin production at its new factory in the Wisconsin Valley Science and Technology Park in Racine County next year, but with fewer workers than initially promised.



The Taiwanese contract manufacturer has promised to hire 13,000 people over six years -- including 1,800 by the end of 2020 -- in exchange for over US$4 billion in incentives, according to a report on the interview.



Evers said the company has told him it plans to employ 1,500 people when production begins next May.



The company's top executive in Wisconsin said the firm is still committed to its long-term hiring goals, the report said.



In November 2017, Hon Hai signed an agreement with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC) to build an advanced flat screen manufacturing campus in the state to echo U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policy of bringing jobs to the U.S. market.

