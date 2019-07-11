ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Some Virginia miners for the coal company Blackjewel LLC say their paychecks are bouncing and they remain out of work as the company goes through bankruptcy proceedings.

The Roanoke Times reports some workers say they're unsure if they still have jobs after reportedly being asked to stay home last week. One miner told the paper they think their pay is almost a month late as facilities remain at a standstill.

Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy July 1 and said it needed about $6 million to pay employees. The company said in a release that it intends to compensate employees for time worked before the filing.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday afternoon that he was directing the state's unemployment commission to waive the standard weeklong waiting period for Blackjewel employees.

