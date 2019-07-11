CLEVELAND (AP) — Autopsies show that two children who were among four people found dead in a Cleveland neighborhood died from smoke inhalation.

A coroner said Wednesday that a woman found dead inside the home with children died from multiple gunshots as did a man found in a vacant lot near the house.

Police have released few details about what happened, saying on Tuesday they were looking for several people of interest.

Family members say the man and woman were neighbors but didn't really know each other.

Authorities say 35-year-old David Cousin Jr. was shot in the head and chest and 25-year-old Takeyra Collins was shot in the back and stomach.

Family members told cleveland.com that she was raising her two children, a 2-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy.