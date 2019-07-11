BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2534
|Down
|13
|Sep
|2546
|Down
|8
|Sep
|2534
|2560
|2496
|2509
|Down
|13
|Oct
|2546
|Down
|8
|Dec
|2564
|2592
|2531
|2546
|Down
|8
|Mar
|2570
|2588
|2532
|2549
|Down
|4
|May
|2566
|2578
|2527
|2545
|Down
|3
|Jul
|2563
|2569
|2526
|2540
|Down
|2
|Sep
|2560
|2564
|2522
|2536
|Down
|1
|Dec
|2550
|2556
|2518
|2533
|Up
|1
|Mar
|2541
|2541
|2520
|2520
|Up
|1
|May
|2503
|unch