BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2534 Down 13 Sep 2546 Down 8 Sep 2534 2560 2496 2509 Down 13 Oct 2546 Down 8 Dec 2564 2592 2531 2546 Down 8 Mar 2570 2588 2532 2549 Down 4 May 2566 2578 2527 2545 Down 3 Jul 2563 2569 2526 2540 Down 2 Sep 2560 2564 2522 2536 Down 1 Dec 2550 2556 2518 2533 Up 1 Mar 2541 2541 2520 2520 Up 1 May 2503 unch