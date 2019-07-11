  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/07/11 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2534 Down 13
Sep 2546 Down 8
Sep 2534 2560 2496 2509 Down 13
Oct 2546 Down 8
Dec 2564 2592 2531 2546 Down 8
Mar 2570 2588 2532 2549 Down 4
May 2566 2578 2527 2545 Down 3
Jul 2563 2569 2526 2540 Down 2
Sep 2560 2564 2522 2536 Down 1
Dec 2550 2556 2518 2533 Up 1
Mar 2541 2541 2520 2520 Up 1
May 2503 unch