BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/11 02:08
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 5 .643
Connecticut 9 6 .600 ½
Chicago 7 7 .500 2
New York 7 8 .467
Indiana 6 10 .375 4
Atlanta 4 10 .286 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 10 5 .667
Minnesota 8 6 .571
Phoenix 7 6 .538 2
Los Angeles 7 7 .500
Seattle 8 8 .500
Dallas 5 9 .357

___

Tuesday's Games

Dallas 74, Los Angeles 62

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 78, Connecticut 75

Phoenix 91, Washington 68

Las Vegas 74, Indiana 71

Minnesota at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.<