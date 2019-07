BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results

Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) — Results Wednesday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinal

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. David Goffin (21), Belgium, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

Roberto Bautista-Agut (23), Spain, def. Guido Pella (26), Argentina, 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal (3), Spain, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Kei Nishikori (8), Japan, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (3), South Africa, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (8), Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States and Danielle Rose Collins, United States, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus and Ashleigh Barty (10), Australia, , walkover.

Quarterfinal

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic and Su-Wei Hsieh (3), Chinese Taipei, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, 6-4, 6-2.

Yifan Xu, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (4), Canada, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States and Danielle Rose Collins, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Bruno Soares, Brazil and Nicole Melichar (1), United States, def. Andy Murray, Britain and Serena Williams, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand and Jennifer Brady, United States, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Wesley Koolhof (5), Netherlands, def. Aisam Qureshi, Pakistan and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Artem Sitak, New Zealand and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 13-12 (5).

Ivan Dodig, Croatia and Latisha Chan (8), Chinese Taipei, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Andreja Klepac (11), Slovenia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Juniors Men's Singles

Third Round

Anton Matusevich, Britain, def. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (1), Denmark, 6-4, 7-5.

Shintaro Mochizuki (8), Japan, def. Arthur Fery, Britain, 6-3, 6-3.

Martin Damm (4), Czech Republic, def. Taha Baadi, Canada, 6-2, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (10), Spain, def. William Grant, United States, 6-4, 5-7, 8-6.

Dalibor Svrcina, Czech Republic, def. Tristan Schoolkate, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Carlos Gimeno Valero, Spain, def. Filip Cristian Jianu (13), Romania, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Harold Mayot, France, def. Brandon Nakashima (6), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Illya Beloborodko, Ukraine, def. Nicolas Alvarez Varona, Spain, 7-6, 6-4.

Juniors Women's Singles

Third Round

Emma Navarro (1), United States, def. Katrina Scott, United States, 0-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Natsumi Kawaguchi (6), Japan, def. Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, 3-6, 6-4, ret.

Polina Kudermetova, Russia, def. Qinwen Zheng (3), China, 6-2, 6-1.

Daria Snigur, Ukraine, def. Robin Montgomery, United States, 6-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Elsa Jacquemot, France, def. Mai Napatt Nirundorn, Thailand, 7-5, 6-0.

Diane Parry (4), France, def. Hong Yi Cody Wong, Hong Kong, 6-2, 6-3.

Alexa Noel (10), United States, def. Matilda Mutavdzic, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Priska Madelyn Nugroho, Indonesia, def. Fruhvirtova Linda, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Juniors Men's Doubles

First Round

Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic and Jonas Forejtek (1), Czech Republic, def. Andrew Dale, United States and Andres Martin, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Toby Alex Kodat, United States and Martin Damm Jr (3), United States, def. Roman Andres Burruchaga, Argentina and Natan Rodrigues, Brazil, 7-6, 6-4.

Andrew Paulson, Czech Republic and Eric Vanshelboim, Ukraine, def. Phuong van Nguyen, Vietnam and Kevin Chahoud, Sweden, 6-1, 6-1.

Tyler Zink, United States and Eliot Spizzirri, United States, def. Harold Mayot, France and Alejo Lorenzo Lingua Lavallen, Argentina, 7-6, 6-1.

Taha Baadi, Canada and Filip Cristian Jianu, Romania, def. Alan Riedi, Switzerland and Dalibor Svrcina, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-1.

Flavio Cobolli, Italy and Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, def. Carlos Gimeno Valero, Spain and Pablo Llamas Ruiz, Spain, 7-6, 6-1.

Govind Nanda, United States and Liam Draxl (7), Canada, def. Nicholas David Ionel, Romania and Wojciech Marek, Poland, 7-6, 7-6.

Loris Pourroy, France and Baptiste Anselmo, France, def. Peter Makk, Hungary and Illya Beloborodko, Ukraine, 7-5, 6-3.

Juniors Women's Doubles

First Round

Kamilla Bartone, Latvia and Oksana Selekhmeteva, Russia, def. Diane Parry, France and Qinwen Zheng (1), China, 7-5, 6-4.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia and Robin Montgomery, United States, def. Elina Avanesyan, Russia and Elsa Jacquemot, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Holly Fischer, Britain and Matilda Mutavdzic, Britain, def. Daria Frayman, Russia and Darja Semenistaja, Latvia, 7-6, 6-4.

Emma Navarro, United States and Chloe Beck (7), United States, def. Mai Napatt Nirundorn, Thailand and Pia Lovric, Slovenia, 7-6, 6-3.

Giulia Morlet, France and Polina Kudermetova, Russia, def. Erin Richardson, Britain and Sonay Kartal, Britain, 6-1, 6-4.

Carlota Martinez Cirez, Spain and Ane Mintegi del Olmo, Spain, def. Katrina Scott, United States and Michaela Kadleckova, Slovakia, 3-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Aubane Droguet, France and Selena Janicijevic, France, def. Annerly Poulos, Australia and Priska Madelyn Nugroho, Indonesia, 6-2, 6-4.

Joanna Garland, Chinese Taipei and Sohyun Park (4), Republic of Korea, def. Charlotte Owensby, United States and Alexandra Yepifanova, United States, 6-3, 6-2.