BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Connecticut
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Chicago
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|New York
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Indiana
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|Atlanta
|4
|10
|.286
|5½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Minnesota
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Los Angeles
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Phoenix
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Seattle
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Dallas
|5
|9
|.357
|4
___
|Tuesday's Games
Dallas 74, Los Angeles 62
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 78, Connecticut 75
Phoenix at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Las Vegas at Indiana, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 9 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
|Friday's Games
Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.<