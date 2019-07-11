This combination photo shows actresses, from left, Uzo Aduba, Samira Wiley, Laverne Cox, Danielle Brooks and Dascha Polanco posing for a portrait in N
This May 22, 2019 photo shows actress Uzo Aduba posing for a portrait in Los Angeles to promote the final season of "Orange is the New Black." The fin
This May 22, 2019 photo shows actress Uzo Aduba posing for a portrait in Los Angeles to promote the final season of "Orange is the New Black." The fin
This May 22, 2019 photo shows actress Uzo Aduba posing for a portrait in Los Angeles to promote the final season of "Orange is the New Black." The fin
This June 13, 2019 photo shows actress Laverne Cox posing for a portrait in Los Angeles to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." The fi
This June 13, 2019 photo shows actress Laverne Cox posing for a portrait in Los Angeles to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." The fi
This June 13, 2019 photo shows actress Laverne Cox posing for a portrait in Los Angeles to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." The fi
This June 13, 2019 photo shows actress Laverne Cox posing for a portrait in Los Angeles to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." The fi
This June 13, 2019 photo shows actress Laverne Cox posing for a portrait in Los Angeles to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." The fi
This June 13, 2019 photo shows actress Laverne Cox posing for a portrait in Los Angeles to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." The fi
This June 14, 2019 photo shows actress Danielle Brooks posing for a portrait in New York to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." The f
This June 14, 2019 photo shows actress Danielle Brooks posing for a portrait in New York to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." The f
This June 14, 2019 photo shows actress Danielle Brooks posing for a portrait in New York to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." The f
This June 14, 2019 photo shows actress Danielle Brooks posing for a portrait in New York to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." The f
This June 14, 2019 photo shows actress Danielle Brooks posing for a portrait in New York to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." The f
This June 28, 2019 photo shows Samira Wiley posing for a portrait in New York to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." The final season
This June 28, 2019 photo shows Samira Wiley posing for a portrait in New York to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." The final season
This June 28, 2019 photo shows Samira Wiley posing for a portrait in New York to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." The final season
This June 28, 2019 photo shows Samira Wiley posing for a portrait in New York to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." The final season
This June 28, 2019 photo shows Samira Wiley posing for a portrait in New York to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." The final season
This July 1, 2019 photo shows actress Dascha Polanco posing for a portrait in New York to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." The fin
This July 1, 2019 photo shows actress Dascha Polanco posing for a portrait in New York to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." The fin
This July 1, 2019 photo shows actress Dascha Polanco posing for a portrait in New York to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." The fin
This July 1, 2019 photo shows actress Dascha Polanco posing for a portrait in New York to promote the 7th season of "Orange is the New Black." The fin
NEW YORK (AP) — Corrupt overseers, dilapidated conditions and brutality. Those are just a few of the prison issues "Orange is the New Black" took on as it turned one white woman's story of her unlikely life behind bars into a tapestry of roles for women of color.
As the show nears its final season this month, some of its key stars reflect on how it transformed their lives.
Uzo Aduba was ready to quit acting before she landed the role of Crazy Eyes. Laverne Cox kept her day job at a Manhattan drag spot until after the first season. Danielle Brooks almost declined because she didn't want to go topless and Samira Wiley used her character as a platform for LGBTQ activism.
And for Dascha Polanco, her Daya helped her embrace the things about herself outside the Hollywood mold.