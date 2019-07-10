ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Federal scientists predict 40 places in the U.S. will experience higher than normal rates of so-called sunny day flooding this year due to rising sea levels and an abnormal El Nino weather system.

A report released Wednesday by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration found that the frequency of sunny day flooding has doubled since 2000. Also known as tidal flooding, it occurs during high tide events.

The nationwide average frequency of sunny day flooding in 2018 was five days a year, tying a record.

Average sunny day flooding could reach 7 to 15 days a year by 2030, and 25 to 75 days by 2050.

The study noted floods interfering with traffic in northeast states, swamping septic systems in Florida and choking Delaware and Maryland coastal farms with saltwater.