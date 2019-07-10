France's Julian Alaphilippe wearing the overall leader's yellow jerse arrives for the start of the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over
COLMAR, France (AP) — Peter Sagan of Slovakia won the fifth stage of the Tour de France Wednesday as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader's yellow jersey.
The three-time world champion posted a 12th career stage win at cycling's biggest race, emerging victorious from a bunch sprint in the eastern city of Colmar at the end of a 175.5-kilometer (109-mile) trek through the green forests and hills of western France's Vosges massif.
The sprint was not contested by pure specialists, who got dropped over the four climbs on the day's program.
Alaphilippe finished in the main pack alongside other main contenders including defending champion Geraint Thomas, with no change at the top of the overall standings.
