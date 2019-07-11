TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Actress and TV celebrity Di Ying (狄鶯) was seen filming for a charity group in Taipei’s Shilin district on Wednesday (July 10), along with her terror suspect son, An Tso “Edward” Sun (孫安佐).

It was the first time Di had talked to the press since her son’s arrest and incarceration in March 2018 for threatening to “shoot up” a high school near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was at the time an exchange student at the high school.

He was jailed for 261 days before being deported as part of a plea agreement. He said the threat was a joke, but he pleaded guilty to a firearm-related charge, as police found more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition and weapons in the house of his host family.

Sun was deported to Taiwan in December 2018 and quickly rose to fame as a bodybuilding YouTuber. He refused to talk to the press on Wednesday and ran away from the scene after filming.

Di shed tears when talking about the long wait for her son’s verdict in the U.S. She and husband, TV entertainer Sun Peng (孫鵬), were staying at a friend’s place and they encouraged each other every day, said Di.

She insisted her 19-year-old son is “a child with a good heart,” and she was strict with his education. “I’m not a bad mom, or a bad woman,” said Di with a weak smile.

She admitted her son made a mistake by telling a bad joke, but he had paid for his mistake. “We don’t regret sending him abroad. We might send him to another country for college education,” said Di.

An Tso "Edward" Sun (Image/Instagram@sun_edward_64)