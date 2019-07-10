India vs New Zealand Scoreboard

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Scoreboard Wednesday after the second day of the rain-delayed Cricket World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford:
NEW ZEALAND
Martin Guptill c Kohli b Bumrah 1
Henry Nicholls b Jadeja 28
Kane Williamson c Jadeja b Chahal 67
Ross Taylor run out (Jadeja) 74
Jimmy Neesham c Karthik b Pandya 12
Colin de Grandhomme c Dhoni b Kumar 16
Tom Latham c Jadeja b Kumar 10
Mitchell Santner not out 9
Matt Henry c Kohli b Kumar 1
Trent Boult not out 3
Extras: (5lb, 13w) 18
TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 239
Overs: 50
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-69, 3-134, 4-162, 5-200, 6-225, 7-225, 8-232
Did not bat: Lockie Ferguson
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10-1-43-3, Jasprit Bumrah 10-1-39-1, Hardik Pandya 10-0-55-1 (5w), Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-34-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-63-1 (4w)
INDIA
Rohit Sharma c Latham b Henry 1
KL Rahul c Latham b Henry 1
Virat Kohli lbw b Boult 1
Rishabh Pant c De Grandhomme b Santner 32
Dinesh Karthik c Neesham b Henry 6
Hardik Pandya c Williamson b Santner 32
MS Dhoni run out (Guptill) 50
Ravindra Jadeja c Williamson b Boult77
Bhuvneshwar Kumar b Ferguson 0
Yuzvendra Chahal c Latham b Neesham 5
Jasprit Bumrah not out 0
Extras: (3lb, 13w) 16
TOTAL: (all out) 221
Overs: 49.3
Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-5, 3-5, 4-24, 5-71, 6-92, 7-208, 8-216, 9-217, 10-221
Bowling: Trent Boult 10-2-42-2 (3w), Matt Henry 10-1-37-3 (3w), Lockie Ferguson 10-0-43-1 (2w), Colin de Grandhomme 2-0-13-0 (1w), Jimmy Neesham 7.3-0-49-1 (3w), Mitchell Santner 10-2-34-2 (1w)
Toss: New Zealand
Result: New Zealand won by 18 runs
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, England
TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match referee: David Boon, Australia