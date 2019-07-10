TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) launched on Wednesday (July 10) two package tickets for round trips to Liuqiu Island (a.k.a. Little Liuqiu小琉球), a coral island about 13 kilometers southwest of Taiwan.

The package includes a round-trip THSR ticket, a round-trip ferry ticket, and an unlimited bus pass on Liuqiu Island. Ticket holders can choose from one of two ferry routes: Tungliu (東琉線) and Pengliu (鵬琉線).

The Tungliu route runs between Dongggang (東港) in Pingtung County and Liuqiu Island, while ferries that operate on the Pengliu route depart from Dapeng Bay (大鵬灣), also in Pingtung.

With abundant coral reefs, Liuqiu Island has a diverse marine ecosystem. It is also a habitat for green sea turtles, which can be spotted along the coastline.

Snorkeling, diving, and swimming in the ocean are popular summer activities on the island. Some visitors choose to stay overnight, but a day trip will not tire you out because a single ferry trip takes only about 30 minutes.

The THSR-Liuqiu package tickets provide a 25 percent discount on the THSR ticket, free transport to and from the ferry terminals from THSR Zuoying Station, discounted scooter rental, and free admission to three natural parks on Liuqiu Island.