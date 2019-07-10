  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/10 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 4 .692
Connecticut 9 5 .643 ½
Chicago 7 7 .500
New York 7 8 .467 3
Indiana 6 9 .400 4
Atlanta 3 10 .231 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 9 5 .643
Minnesota 8 6 .571 1
Los Angeles 7 7 .500 2
Phoenix 6 6 .500 2
Seattle 8 8 .500 2
Dallas 5 9 .357 4

___

Tuesday's Games

Dallas 74, Los Angeles 62

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 11 a.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Las Vegas at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.<