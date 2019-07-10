BC-CRI--CWC Glance

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|England and Wales
|Top four to semifinals
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|T
|NetRR
|Pts
|India-x
|9
|7
|1
|1
|0
|+0.809
|15
|Australia-x
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|+0.868
|14
|England-x
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|+1.152
|12
|New Zealand-x
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|+0.175
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|-0.430
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|-0.919
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|-0.030
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|-0.410
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|-0.225
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|-1.322
|0
x-semifinals
|Matches start at 0930 GMT unless stated
|Thursday, May 30
|London
England 311-8, def. South Africa 207 by 104 runs
|Friday, May 31
|Nottingham
West Indies 108-3, def. Pakistan 105 by 7 wickets
|Saturday, June 1
|Cardiff
New Zealand 137-0 def. Sri Lanka 136 by 10 wickets
|Bristol
Australia 209-3 def. Afghanistan 207 by 7 wickets
|Sunday, June 2
|London
Bangladesh 330-6 def. South Africa 309-8 by 21 runs
|Monday, June 3
|Nottingham
Pakistan 348-8 def. England 334-9 by 14 runs
|Tuesday, June 4
|Cardiff
Sri Lanka 201 def. Afghanistan 152 by 34 runs (DLS)
|Wednesday, June 5
|Southampton
India 230-4 def. South Africa 227-9 by 6 wickets
|London
New Zealand 248-8 def. Bangladesh 244 by 2 wickets
|Thursday, June 6
|Nottingham
Australia 288 def. West Indies 273-9 by 15 runs
|Friday, June 7
|Bristol
Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, abandoned
|Saturday, June 8
|Cardiff
England 386-6 def. Bangladesh 280 by 106 runs
|Taunton
New Zealand 173-3 def. Afghanistan 172 by 7 wickets
|Sunday, June 9
|London
India 352-5 def. Australia 316 by 36 runs
|Monday, June 10
|Southampton
South Africa 29-2 vs. West Indies, no result
|Tuesday, June 11
|Bristol
Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, abandoned
|Wednesday, June 12
|Taunton
Australia 307 def. Pakistan 266 by 41 runs
|Thursday, June 13
|Nottingham
India vs. New Zealand, abandoned
|Friday, June 14
|Southampton
England 213-2 def. West Indies 212 by 8 wickets
|Saturday, June 15
|London
Australia 334-7 def. Sri Lanka 247 by 87 runs
|Cardiff
South Africa 131-1 def. Afghanistan 125 by 9 wickets (DLS)
|Sunday, June 16
|Manchester
India 336-5 def. Pakistan 212-6 by 89 runs (DLS)
|Monday, June 17
|Taunton
Bangladesh 322-3 def. West Indies 321-8 by 7 wickets
|Tuesday, June 18
|Manchester
England 397-6 def. Afghanistan 247-8 by 150 runs
|Wednesday, June 19
|Birmingham
New Zealand 245-6 def. South Africa 241-6 by 4 wickets
|Thursday, June 20
|Nottingham
Australia 381-5 def. Bangladesh 333-8 by 48 runs
|Friday, June 21
|Leeds
Sri Lanka 232-9 def. England 212 by 20 runs
|Saturday, June 22
|Southampton
India 224-8 def. Afghanistan 213 by 11 runs
|Manchester
New Zealand 291-8 def. West Indies 286 by 5 runs
|Sunday, June 23
|London
Pakistan 308-7 def. South Africa 259-9 by 49 runs
|Monday, June 24
|Southampton
Bangladesh 262-7 def. Afghanistan 200 by 62 runs
|Tuesday, June 25
|London
Australia 285-7 def. England 221 by 64 runs
|Wednesday, June 26
|Birmingham
Pakistan 241-4 def. New Zealand 237-6 by 6 wickets
|Thursday, June 27
|Manchester
India 268-7 def. West Indies 143 by 125 runs
|Friday, June 28
|Chester-le-Street
South Africa 206-1 def. Sri Lanka 203 by 9 wickets
|Saturday, June 29
|Leeds
Pakistan 230-7 def. Afghanistan 227-9 by 3 wickets
|London
Australia 243-9 def. New Zealand 157 by 86 runs
|Sunday, June 30
|Birmingham
England 337-7 def. India 306-5 by 31 runs
|Monday, July 1
|Chester-le-Street
Sri Lanka 338-6 def. West Indies 315-9 by 23 runs
|Tuesday, July 2
|Birmingham
India 314-9 def. Bangladesh 286 by 28 runs
|Wednesday, July 3
|Chester-le-Street
England 305-8 def. New Zealand 186 by 119 runs
|Thursday, July 4
|Leeds
West Indies 311-6 def. Afghanistan 288 by 23 runs
|Friday, July 5
|London
Pakistan 315-9 def. Bangladesh 221 by 94 runs
|Saturday, July 6
|Leeds
India 265-3 def. Sri Lanka 264-7 by 7 wickets
|Manchester
South Africa 325-6 def. Australia 315 by 10 runs
|SEMIFINALS
|Tuesday, July 9
|Wednesday, July 10
|Manchester
New Zealand 239-8 def. India 221 by 18 runs
|Thursday, July 11
|Birmingham
Australia vs. England
|FINAL
|Sunday, July 14
|London
New Zealand vs. Australia or England