BC-CRI--CWC Glance

Cricket World Cup Glance

England and Wales Top four to semifinals P W L NR T NetRR Pts India-x 9 7 1 1 0 +0.809 15 Australia-x 9 7 2 0 0 +0.868 14 England-x 9 6 3 0 0 +1.152 12 New Zealand-x 9 5 3 1 0 +0.175 11 Pakistan 9 5 3 1 0 -0.430 11 Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 0 -0.919 8 South Africa 9 3 5 1 0 -0.030 7 Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 0 -0.410 7 West Indies 9 2 6 1 0 -0.225 5 Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0 -1.322 0

x-semifinals

Matches start at 0930 GMT unless stated Thursday, May 30 London

England 311-8, def. South Africa 207 by 104 runs

Friday, May 31 Nottingham

West Indies 108-3, def. Pakistan 105 by 7 wickets

Saturday, June 1 Cardiff

New Zealand 137-0 def. Sri Lanka 136 by 10 wickets

Bristol

Australia 209-3 def. Afghanistan 207 by 7 wickets

Sunday, June 2 London

Bangladesh 330-6 def. South Africa 309-8 by 21 runs

Monday, June 3 Nottingham

Pakistan 348-8 def. England 334-9 by 14 runs

Tuesday, June 4 Cardiff

Sri Lanka 201 def. Afghanistan 152 by 34 runs (DLS)

Wednesday, June 5 Southampton

India 230-4 def. South Africa 227-9 by 6 wickets

London

New Zealand 248-8 def. Bangladesh 244 by 2 wickets

Thursday, June 6 Nottingham

Australia 288 def. West Indies 273-9 by 15 runs

Friday, June 7 Bristol

Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, abandoned

Saturday, June 8 Cardiff

England 386-6 def. Bangladesh 280 by 106 runs

Taunton

New Zealand 173-3 def. Afghanistan 172 by 7 wickets

Sunday, June 9 London

India 352-5 def. Australia 316 by 36 runs

Monday, June 10 Southampton

South Africa 29-2 vs. West Indies, no result

Tuesday, June 11 Bristol

Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, abandoned

Wednesday, June 12 Taunton

Australia 307 def. Pakistan 266 by 41 runs

Thursday, June 13 Nottingham

India vs. New Zealand, abandoned

Friday, June 14 Southampton

England 213-2 def. West Indies 212 by 8 wickets

Saturday, June 15 London

Australia 334-7 def. Sri Lanka 247 by 87 runs

Cardiff

South Africa 131-1 def. Afghanistan 125 by 9 wickets (DLS)

Sunday, June 16 Manchester

India 336-5 def. Pakistan 212-6 by 89 runs (DLS)

Monday, June 17 Taunton

Bangladesh 322-3 def. West Indies 321-8 by 7 wickets

Tuesday, June 18 Manchester

England 397-6 def. Afghanistan 247-8 by 150 runs

Wednesday, June 19 Birmingham

New Zealand 245-6 def. South Africa 241-6 by 4 wickets

Thursday, June 20 Nottingham

Australia 381-5 def. Bangladesh 333-8 by 48 runs

Friday, June 21 Leeds

Sri Lanka 232-9 def. England 212 by 20 runs

Saturday, June 22 Southampton

India 224-8 def. Afghanistan 213 by 11 runs

Manchester

New Zealand 291-8 def. West Indies 286 by 5 runs

Sunday, June 23 London

Pakistan 308-7 def. South Africa 259-9 by 49 runs

Monday, June 24 Southampton

Bangladesh 262-7 def. Afghanistan 200 by 62 runs

Tuesday, June 25 London

Australia 285-7 def. England 221 by 64 runs

Wednesday, June 26 Birmingham

Pakistan 241-4 def. New Zealand 237-6 by 6 wickets

Thursday, June 27 Manchester

India 268-7 def. West Indies 143 by 125 runs

Friday, June 28 Chester-le-Street

South Africa 206-1 def. Sri Lanka 203 by 9 wickets

Saturday, June 29 Leeds

Pakistan 230-7 def. Afghanistan 227-9 by 3 wickets

London

Australia 243-9 def. New Zealand 157 by 86 runs

Sunday, June 30 Birmingham

England 337-7 def. India 306-5 by 31 runs

Monday, July 1 Chester-le-Street

Sri Lanka 338-6 def. West Indies 315-9 by 23 runs

Tuesday, July 2 Birmingham

India 314-9 def. Bangladesh 286 by 28 runs

Wednesday, July 3 Chester-le-Street

England 305-8 def. New Zealand 186 by 119 runs

Thursday, July 4 Leeds

West Indies 311-6 def. Afghanistan 288 by 23 runs

Friday, July 5 London

Pakistan 315-9 def. Bangladesh 221 by 94 runs

Saturday, July 6 Leeds

India 265-3 def. Sri Lanka 264-7 by 7 wickets

Manchester

South Africa 325-6 def. Australia 315 by 10 runs

SEMIFINALS Tuesday, July 9 Wednesday, July 10 Manchester

New Zealand 239-8 def. India 221 by 18 runs

Thursday, July 11 Birmingham

Australia vs. England

FINAL Sunday, July 14 London

New Zealand vs. Australia or England