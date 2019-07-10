BC-CRI--CWC Glance

  1. Home
Associated Press
2019/07/10 22:08
England and Wales
Top four to semifinals
P W L NR T NetRR Pts
India-x 9 7 1 1 0 +0.809 15
Australia-x 9 7 2 0 0 +0.868 14
England-x 9 6 3 0 0 +1.152 12
New Zealand-x 9 5 3 1 0 +0.175 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 0 -0.430 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 0 -0.919 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 0 -0.030 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 0 -0.410 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 0 -0.225 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0 -1.322 0

x-semifinals

Matches start at 0930 GMT unless stated
Thursday, May 30
London

England 311-8, def. South Africa 207 by 104 runs

Friday, May 31
Nottingham

West Indies 108-3, def. Pakistan 105 by 7 wickets

Saturday, June 1
Cardiff

New Zealand 137-0 def. Sri Lanka 136 by 10 wickets

Bristol

Australia 209-3 def. Afghanistan 207 by 7 wickets

Sunday, June 2
London

Bangladesh 330-6 def. South Africa 309-8 by 21 runs

Monday, June 3
Nottingham

Pakistan 348-8 def. England 334-9 by 14 runs

Tuesday, June 4
Cardiff

Sri Lanka 201 def. Afghanistan 152 by 34 runs (DLS)

Wednesday, June 5
Southampton

India 230-4 def. South Africa 227-9 by 6 wickets

London

New Zealand 248-8 def. Bangladesh 244 by 2 wickets

Thursday, June 6
Nottingham

Australia 288 def. West Indies 273-9 by 15 runs

Friday, June 7
Bristol

Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, abandoned

Saturday, June 8
Cardiff

England 386-6 def. Bangladesh 280 by 106 runs

Taunton

New Zealand 173-3 def. Afghanistan 172 by 7 wickets

Sunday, June 9
London

India 352-5 def. Australia 316 by 36 runs

Monday, June 10
Southampton

South Africa 29-2 vs. West Indies, no result

Tuesday, June 11
Bristol

Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, abandoned

Wednesday, June 12
Taunton

Australia 307 def. Pakistan 266 by 41 runs

Thursday, June 13
Nottingham

India vs. New Zealand, abandoned

Friday, June 14
Southampton

England 213-2 def. West Indies 212 by 8 wickets

Saturday, June 15
London

Australia 334-7 def. Sri Lanka 247 by 87 runs

Cardiff

South Africa 131-1 def. Afghanistan 125 by 9 wickets (DLS)

Sunday, June 16
Manchester

India 336-5 def. Pakistan 212-6 by 89 runs (DLS)

Monday, June 17
Taunton

Bangladesh 322-3 def. West Indies 321-8 by 7 wickets

Tuesday, June 18
Manchester

England 397-6 def. Afghanistan 247-8 by 150 runs

Wednesday, June 19
Birmingham

New Zealand 245-6 def. South Africa 241-6 by 4 wickets

Thursday, June 20
Nottingham

Australia 381-5 def. Bangladesh 333-8 by 48 runs

Friday, June 21
Leeds

Sri Lanka 232-9 def. England 212 by 20 runs

Saturday, June 22
Southampton

India 224-8 def. Afghanistan 213 by 11 runs

Manchester

New Zealand 291-8 def. West Indies 286 by 5 runs

Sunday, June 23
London

Pakistan 308-7 def. South Africa 259-9 by 49 runs

Monday, June 24
Southampton

Bangladesh 262-7 def. Afghanistan 200 by 62 runs

Tuesday, June 25
London

Australia 285-7 def. England 221 by 64 runs

Wednesday, June 26
Birmingham

Pakistan 241-4 def. New Zealand 237-6 by 6 wickets

Thursday, June 27
Manchester

India 268-7 def. West Indies 143 by 125 runs

Friday, June 28
Chester-le-Street

South Africa 206-1 def. Sri Lanka 203 by 9 wickets

Saturday, June 29
Leeds

Pakistan 230-7 def. Afghanistan 227-9 by 3 wickets

London

Australia 243-9 def. New Zealand 157 by 86 runs

Sunday, June 30
Birmingham

England 337-7 def. India 306-5 by 31 runs

Monday, July 1
Chester-le-Street

Sri Lanka 338-6 def. West Indies 315-9 by 23 runs

Tuesday, July 2
Birmingham

India 314-9 def. Bangladesh 286 by 28 runs

Wednesday, July 3
Chester-le-Street

England 305-8 def. New Zealand 186 by 119 runs

Thursday, July 4
Leeds

West Indies 311-6 def. Afghanistan 288 by 23 runs

Friday, July 5
London

Pakistan 315-9 def. Bangladesh 221 by 94 runs

Saturday, July 6
Leeds

India 265-3 def. Sri Lanka 264-7 by 7 wickets

Manchester

South Africa 325-6 def. Australia 315 by 10 runs

SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, July 9
Wednesday, July 10
Manchester

New Zealand 239-8 def. India 221 by 18 runs

Thursday, July 11
Birmingham

Australia vs. England

FINAL
Sunday, July 14
London

New Zealand vs. Australia or England