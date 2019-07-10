CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — James Small, a rugby wing who won the World Cup with South Africa in 1995, has died. He was 50.

The South African Rugby Union said Small suffered a suspected heart attack late on Tuesday in Johannesburg.

Small played 47 Tests for South Africa between 1992 and 1997, scoring 27 tries, and was a key part of the team which won the World Cup on home soil in 1995. The 15-12 victory over New Zealand in the final by South Africa's integrated team was a symbolic moment for the country, coming shortly after the end of apartheid.

In the final, Small lined up opposite New Zealand's star player Jonah Lomu and successfully prevented him from scoring.

