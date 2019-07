BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results

Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) — Results Wednesday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States and Danielle Rose Collins, United States, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus and Ashleigh Barty (10), Australia, , walkover.

Quarterfinal

Yifan Xu, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (4), Canada, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States and Danielle Rose Collins, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand and Jennifer Brady, United States, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Wesley Koolhof (5), Netherlands, def. Aisam Qureshi, Pakistan and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Juniors Men's Singles

Third Round

Anton Matusevich, Britain, def. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (1), Denmark, 6-4, 7-5.

Shintaro Mochizuki (8), Japan, def. Arthur Fery, Britain, 6-3, 6-3.

Martin Damm (4), Czech Republic, def. Taha Baadi, Canada, 6-2, 6-3.

Dalibor Svrcina, Czech Republic, def. Tristan Schoolkate, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Carlos Gimeno Valero, Spain, def. Filip Cristian Jianu (13), Romania, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Harold Mayot, France, def. Brandon Nakashima (6), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Juniors Women's Singles

Third Round

Emma Navarro (1), United States, def. Katrina Scott, United States, 0-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Polina Kudermetova, Russia, def. Qinwen Zheng (3), China, 6-2, 6-1.

Daria Snigur, Ukraine, def. Robin Montgomery, United States, 6-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Diane Parry (4), France, def. Hong Yi Cody Wong, Hong Kong, 6-2, 6-3.

Alexa Noel (10), United States, def. Matilda Mutavdzic, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Priska Madelyn Nugroho, Indonesia, def. Fruhvirtova Linda, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Juniors Men's Doubles

First Round

Andrew Paulson, Czech Republic and Eric Vanshelboim, Ukraine, def. Phuong van Nguyen, Vietnam and Kevin Chahoud, Sweden, 6-1, 6-1.