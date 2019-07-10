DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A press freedom group says it has taken an unprecedented mission to Saudi Arabia to advocate for the release of 30 jailed journalists in the aftermath of the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Reporters Without Borders, known by its French acronym RSF, says its secretary general led a small delegation that met with the Saudi foreign, justice and media ministers, and the public prosecutor, during a three-day visit in April to engage directly with the government on the need for urgent press freedom reforms.

The group said on Wednesday it kept the mission confidential until now because the possibility of pardons had been discussed. RSF says "it is time for the Saudi government to act."

Saudi Arabia ranks 172nd out of 180 countries on RSF's World Press Freedom Index.