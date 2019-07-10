  1. Home
  2. World

New Greek PM Mitsotakis holds first Cabinet meeting

By  Associated Press
2019/07/10 18:24
Greek Prime Ministers Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, speaks next to Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, as new government participate in a first cabinet

Greek Prime Ministers Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, speaks next to Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, as new government participate in a first cabinet

Greece's new government participate in the first cabinet meeting in Athens, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis wo

Greece's new government participate in the first cabinet meeting in Athens, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis wo

Greek Prime Ministers Kyriakos Mitsotakis, second right, speaks next to Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, right, as the new government participat

Greek Prime Ministers Kyriakos Mitsotakis, second right, speaks next to Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, right, as the new government participat

Greek Prime Ministers Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, speaks next to Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, center, and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias

Greek Prime Ministers Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, speaks next to Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, center, and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's new prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has chaired his Cabinet's first meeting, vowing to make the government more efficient.

Mitsotakis said Wednesday one of the first pieces of legislation his government will submit to parliament will be a tax bill containing "the first tax reductions we promised."

Mitsotakis and his conservative New Democracy party won Sunday's election with an overall majority, ousting Alexis Tsipras and his left-wing Syriza party that led the country through four tumultuous years as Greece struggled to emerge from its financial crisis.

Greece's creditors have been blunt in their reaction to Mitsotakis' promises to lower taxes and calls to ease strict budget targets, making clear that the goals agreed to by the previous government must be adhered to.