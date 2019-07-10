BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's parliament speaker says new U.S. sanctions targeting two Hezbollah lawmakers are an aggression against the whole country.

Nabih Berri's comments were carried by Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV on Wednesday, a day after the U.S. Treasury Department said it is targeting two Hezbollah lawmakers and a security official suspected of using their positions to further the aims of the Iran-backed militant group.

It's the first time the U.S. has targeted lawmakers currently seated in Lebanon's parliament. Hezbollah and its allies won a majority in 2018 elections and the group has three Cabinet seats, the largest number it has ever controlled.

Berri, a Hezbollah ally, says the sanctions are an attack on Lebanese democracy, calling on the Geneva-based Inter-Parliamentary Union to take the necessary measures regarding the "irrational behavior."