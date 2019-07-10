The Latest: New Zealand sets India 240 to win

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

New Zealand has set India a target of 240 to reach the Cricket World Cup final after adding 28 runs to its overnight total on the resumption of the rain-hit last-four match in Manchester.

The Black Caps resumed at Old Trafford on 211-5 with 3.5 overs left, and ended its 50 overs on 239-8.

Two wickets fell in two balls, and Ravindra Jadeja was central to both of them. The India allrounder ran out Ross Taylor for a team-high 73 with a throw from midwicket that struck the one stump he could see.

Jadeja then took a high catch as he retreated toward the boundary at deep midwicket to remove Tom Latham for 10 off Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the start of the next over.

Off the final ball of the next-to-last over, Matt Henry (1) heaved Kumar high into the leg side and straight to Virat Kohli.

Mitchell Santner (9) and Trent Boult (3) were the not-out batsmen.

The ground was only about two-thirds full at the start of play on the reserve day, which was required after persistent rain brought a premature end to play Tuesday.

___

8 a.m.

It's Day 2 of the first Cricket World Cup semifinal.

New Zealand will resume on 211-5 with 3.5 overs left against India at Old Trafford, where persistent rain led to a premature end to play on Tuesday and the need to use a reserve day set aside by organizers.

Ross Taylor is on 67, and is in the middle with Tom Latham on 3. The final overs will be bowled by pacemen Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, who helped to tie down New Zealand's batsmen with disciplined bowling on a sluggish pitch.

It is forecast to be cloudy again in Manchester, making batting conditions difficult. There could also be more rain.

India has to bat at least 20 overs to achieve a result one way or the other. If there is no result, India would advance because it finished higher in the group standings: It was first and New Zealand was fourth.

England and Australia meet in the second semifinal at Edgbaston on Thursday. The final is at Lord's on Sunday.

___

