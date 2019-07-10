  1. Home
  2. World

Former Obama Administration Defense Secretary backs actions against Huawei

Ash Carter says Huawei profits from an uneven playing field

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/10 17:41
Ash Carter during his days as U.S. Secretary of Defense.

Ash Carter during his days as U.S. Secretary of Defense. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Ash Carter, who served as Secretary of Defense in the Obama Administration, supports blacklisting Huawei Technologies Co. due to national security concerns, the Bloomberg news agency reported Tuesday (July 9).

Speaking at an event at the Council of Foreign Relations, Carter, who ran the Pentagon from 2015 to 2017, accused the Chinese company of working with a set of “political, military and economic tools” that democratic societies do not possess.

The Chinese telecom giant was profiting from an uneven playing field, so companies and allies of the United States needed to be protected, Carter reportedly said.

It was reasonable for the U.S. government to try and bar companies from working with Huawei, Bloomberg quoted the former defense chief as saying.

The report noted that when in office, Carter already faced information that Huawei was likely to pose a security threat.

The company claims it has no links to the Chinese military establishment and is not involved in spying on behalf of the Communist government.
Huawei Technologies
Huawei
Ash Carter

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Cabinet to release list of products compromising information security
Taiwan Cabinet to release list of products compromising information security
2019/07/08 17:49
China's global espionage project: Huawei firmware backdoors discovered
China's global espionage project: Huawei firmware backdoors discovered
2019/07/06 16:17
Trump's reversal on Huawei draws harsh criticism from US lawmakers
Trump's reversal on Huawei draws harsh criticism from US lawmakers
2019/07/01 13:17
Close links between Huawei and China’s military evident from research papers: Bloomberg
Close links between Huawei and China’s military evident from research papers: Bloomberg
2019/06/27 15:35
Taiwan, Japan, South Korea to be hardest hit amid global trade slowdown: Moody's economist
Taiwan, Japan, South Korea to be hardest hit amid global trade slowdown: Moody's economist
2019/06/18 17:28