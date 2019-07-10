TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Ash Carter, who served as Secretary of Defense in the Obama Administration, supports blacklisting Huawei Technologies Co. due to national security concerns, the Bloomberg news agency reported Tuesday (July 9).

Speaking at an event at the Council of Foreign Relations, Carter, who ran the Pentagon from 2015 to 2017, accused the Chinese company of working with a set of “political, military and economic tools” that democratic societies do not possess.

The Chinese telecom giant was profiting from an uneven playing field, so companies and allies of the United States needed to be protected, Carter reportedly said.

It was reasonable for the U.S. government to try and bar companies from working with Huawei, Bloomberg quoted the former defense chief as saying.

The report noted that when in office, Carter already faced information that Huawei was likely to pose a security threat.

The company claims it has no links to the Chinese military establishment and is not involved in spying on behalf of the Communist government.

