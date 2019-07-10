  1. Home
Next Digital Media tycoon thanks US leaders for concern over Hong Kong

Jimmy Lai, owner of the Apple Daily, met US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on July 8

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/10 16:56
Jimmy Lai meet Mike Pence at the White House, July 8 (Photo from White House)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – It has been reported that U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met with Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英) on Monday (July 8) prior to his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington.

Jimmy Lai is the founder of Next Digital Media which owns the Apple Daily news company and the Next Magazine publication. According to Lai’s assistant, Mark Simon, Lai discussed the current situation in Hong Kong and Taiwan with the two U.S. leaders and expressed his thanks for U.S. concern for Hong Kong.

In a Radio Free Asia Interview, Simon said Pence and Lai had “constructive discussions” on a range of important topics involving human rights and China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Jimmy Lai is a strong advocate for democratic reform in Hong Kong for maintaining the city’s political autonomy as promised under the original Sin-British declaration. Lai expressed his gratitude to both Pence and Pompeo for their concern over human rights and for helping to bring more international attention to Hong Kong’s situation.
