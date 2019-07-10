TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Many people may find performing arts hard to understand. For those people, the Performing Arts Alliance (PAA) is launching performing arts cultural forums at four cities in Taiwan starting July 14.

The Performing Arts Alliance will hosts forums with eight sessions, two in each city, which invite the public to share their insights on performing arts. The first session will kick off at National Taichung Theater on July. 14.

According to PAA the data of Taiwan's Ministry of Culture shows, there were more than 10 million people who did not join any performing arts events on 2018. PAA further expressed their concern regarding a growing gap between performing arts groups and the public.

According to the administrative manager of PAA, Chung Li-Jen (張麗珍), the forums will take place at the National Theater and Concert Hall in Taipei, the National Taichung Theater, the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying), and the National Taitung Living Art Center.

Chung further pointed out that there are two stages of the forum. First, the civic meeting will be held to collect people’s opinions on performing arts and find out what keeps them away from going to performances. The civic meeting will be followed up by a workshop to seek solutions.

The final result of the forum will be released as part of the PAA's national forum in October. For more information, please visit the Facebook page.