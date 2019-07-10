TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After over three months suspense over whether the London School of Economics would cave in on Chinese student demands that it change the color of Taiwan to match that of China on a large sculpture of a globe, the school has instead added an asterisk next to Taiwan.

Instead of changing the color of Taiwan an inverted globe to match that of Communist China as requested by nationalistic Chinese students, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's alma mater has apparently consulted with the artist, who opted to go with an asterisk instead. The school then placed a sign below the globe which directly addressed the issue by saying, "There are many disputed borders and the artist has indicated some of these with an asterisk."

In response to the change, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) today (July 10), said that the school's decision not only respects the spirit of the original work of the artist, but also highlights the reality of the current situation in Taiwan, which MOFA deeply affirms.

On March 26, LSE unveiled a large outdoor sculpture of a political globe by Turner Prize-winning artist Mark Wallinger titled "The World Turned Upside Down." The concept of the massive sculpture, which is 4 meters in diameter, is to invert the map of the world to give a perspective of the earth from the southern hemisphere.

Chinese students on the campus of LSE soon noticed that Taiwan was labeled "REP. CHINA (Taiwan)" and was colored in pink, while China was labeled "CHINA (People's Republic) and was colored yellow. In addition, the Chinese students noticed that Lhasa, Tibet was colored red, apparently to indicate that it is the capital city of a country, and there differences along the border with India that they did not agree with.

Chinese students then lodged a protest with LSE for the use of separate colors for Taiwan and China, as well as the highlighting of Lhasa and demarcation of the border with India. The school then held a meeting over the matter this morning and decided to change the color of Taiwan to yellow, to match that of China, reported CNA.

In response, a group of Taiwanese students at LSE issued a joint statement which said, "As a sovereign and independent country, the Republic of China (Taiwan) has a free and democratic political system and abides by the separation of powers and the rule of law. We have our own diplomatic corps, military, and domestic political system, and the Chinese government has no right to interfere in this matter."

According to an April 6 report from the Sunday Times in the UK, LSE walked back from a statement by the school’s director, Minouche Shafik, who originally said LSE school would oblige demands of the Chinese students, to the dismay of Taiwanese students and observers across the world. In response, London-based NGO Formosa Salon launched an online petition criticizing the decision and called on the school to allow the color to stay as is, which quickly gained over 10,000 signatures.