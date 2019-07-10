TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A total of 300 employees of EVA Air have applied to leave their jobs on the ground and become flight attendants following the recent 20-day strike, the airline said Wednesday (July 10).

The unprecedented strike by the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union only officially ended Wednesday morning at midnight, but the disruption caused by the industrial action was expected to last until at least later in the month.

During the strike, management announced it would welcome ground staff to apply for jobs as flight attendants.

The window for those applications had closed, EVA Air said Wednesday, with a total of 300 employees, 70 percent of whom were men, having applied for a job up in the air, the Central News Agency reported.

While there was no quota, each applicant would face an interview, while conditions included good eyesight and knowledge of English.

The applicants who passed would start their training by the end of August, with regular work as flight attendant awaiting them by the end of the year, EVA Air said.