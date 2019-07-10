TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Taiwan Chien Kuo High School Marching Band won the second place in the 2019 World Association of Marching Show Bands competition.

The World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) took place in Alberta, Canada this year. Chien Kuo High School Marching Band (CKMB) represented Taiwan to compete with teams from Germany, Mexico, Holland and others.

CNA reported that in the field show contest CKMB scored 93.8889 points, just barely lower than the Canadian team with 0.9444 point, to come in second place.

The team members of CKMB were thrilled after the result was released. According to the coach, Fen Jia-Ming (范家銘), the judges thought that the performance was rich with the dramatic tension.

Fen reported that the teams who won the first and the third places had over 160 people on their teams. Compared to that, CKMB’s team members numbered less than a hundred but their performance was professional and marvelous.

Fen expressed confidence that everyone did their best, and even though they did not win the gold medal, the team was satisfied with their performance.

CKMB has won first place at the WAMSB competition three times, the first time was in Italy in 2008, then in Germany in 2010 and Taiwan in 2018.