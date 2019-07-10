LONDON (AP) — It's Day 2 of the first Cricket World Cup semifinal.

New Zealand will resume on 211-5 with 3.5 overs left against India at Old Trafford, where persistent rain led to a premature end to play on Tuesday and the need to use a reserve day set aside by organizers.

Ross Taylor is on 67, and is in the middle with Tom Latham on 3. The final overs will be bowled by pacemen Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, who helped to tie down New Zealand's batsmen with disciplined bowling on a sluggish pitch.

It is forecast to be cloudy again in Manchester, making batting conditions difficult. There could also be more rain.

India has to bat at least 20 overs to achieve a result one way or the other. If there is no result, India would advance because it finished higher in the group standings: It was first and New Zealand was fourth.

England and Australia meet in the second semifinal at Edgbaston on Thursday. The final is at Lord's on Sunday.

