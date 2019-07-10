TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After 52 days of a hunger strike in favor of Taiwan independence, former National Policy Adviser Huang Hua (黃華) agreed to halt his action and go to the hospital.

Huang was taken to the hospital by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) and DPP’s legislative caucus convener, Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), on Tuesday (July 9).

Huang’s son, Huang Singche (黃薪哲), said via a Facebook post on Wednesday that he appreciated DPP’s assistance and support throughout his father’s hunger strike. He also asked media outlets and political commentators to stop dividing and defaming DPP.

Huang, 80, started his plan on May 19 in the main hall of the Taipei Railway Station. The activist’s main aim is to give a new impetus to the movement for Taiwan self-determination and for the formation of a Republic of Taiwan. He claims the time has come for the people of Taiwan to rise up and establish their own country.

Huang originally only consumed 1,000 cc of fruit juice, 1,000 cc of milk, and water. Yet since June 2, he had only been drinking water.

On the third day of his hunger strike, Huang converted to Christianity and was baptized in the presence of a Presbyterian church official. He has also received many visitors coming to encourage him, including Presidential Secretary-General Chen Chu (陳菊).