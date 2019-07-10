TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A woman has been indicted for public endangerment after she plowed her Volvo on top of her husband's BMW last December, after she spotted who she believed to be his mistress inside.

On Christmas Day (Dec. 25) of last year, video surfaced on the Taiwanese Facebook group Breaking News Commune (爆廢公社) showing a white Volvo XC40 SUV rolling on top of a black BMW 320i sedan with the same last four "lucky" license plate numbers. Netizens were soon amazed to find out that the two vehicles not only had the same last four digits on their license plates, but also that they belonged to a married couple, with the driver of the white vehicle being the wife of the driver of the black sedan, which allegedly also contained his mistress.

In the video, a white Volvo can be seen aggressively chasing a black BWM at the intersection of Jincheng Road and Heping Road in New Taipei City's Tucheng District. As the driver of the Volvo tries to force the BMW to pull over, she comes too close to the sedan and her Swedish SUV climbs over the top of the German-engineered machine.

The last four digits on the license plates of both vehicles are 9555, which are considered auspicious numbers, because in Mandarin 9 (九) is a homophone with "long-lasting" (久), and 5 (五) sounds like the word for "me" (我).

After police investigated the accident, they discovered that the owners of the two vehicles are husband and wife. The 37-year-old woman, surnamed Chan (詹), told police that she spotted who she suspects to be her husband's mistress sitting next to him in his BMW, so she started to chase him with her vehicle.

When her 37-year-old husband, surnamed Hsiao (蕭) discovered she was tailing him, he accelerated to try to get away. Chan told police that it was only because Hsiao was trying to speed away that she rammed her car into his, reported China Times.

Witnesses allege that, after the accident, Chan leaped out of her car, ran to the passenger side of the BWM, and started to assault the man's female companion. Witnesses said Chan then tussled with Hsiao, whose face was soon covered with scratch marks, according to the report.

The furious Chan then allegedly chased and hit the female passenger of the BMW, until she was able to run into an MRT station to seek help. Because Chan had a 6-year-old daughter in the car, police initially judged it to be an accident.

Hsiao told police that the woman is not his mistress, but rather only a company employee, and his wife misinterpreted their relationship, according to the China Times. No one was injured in the accident, but police charged Chan with Offenses Against Public Safety (公共危險罪).

After 8 months, the New Taipei District Prosecutor's Office Tuesday (July 9) announced that Chan said that while shopping, she had spotted her husband sitting "intimately" with a female passenger. She then decided to start following him, and when he noticed she was tailing him, he stepped on the gas.

She said that she then gave chase and admitted to having "deviated" while driving the Volvo during the incident causing the vehicle to hop up on top of the BMW, reported EBC. She also admitted that she had been racing to catch up with her husband as he attempted to flee.

Because her actions endangered the lives of motorists and pedestrians, the Prosecutor's Office has officially indicted Chan for Offenses Against Public Safety.

Video showing Chan's Volvo climb up on top of Hsiao's BMW: