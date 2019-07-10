Bob Iger, left, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, poses with "The Lion King" cast member Beyonce, center, and the film's director Jon Favre
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disney's "The Lion King" has received no shortage of remakes and spinoffs in the years since its original 1994 release. Now, as the film nears its silver anniversary, Disney delivers a new take on the animated musical.
Cast and crew gathered in Hollywood for the world premiere Tuesday night, and discussed reimagining the classic.
Donald Glover, who voices Simba, said he felt lucky to bring the film to a new generation and wanted it to retain the emotion of the original, especially his duet "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" with co-star Beyoncé.
While the remake pays homage to the original, director Jon Favreau allowed more creative liberties, said actor Billy Eichner, who voices Timon.
"The Lion King" hits theaters July 19.