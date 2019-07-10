TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Police located the man accused of distributing a fake video online purporting to show Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) flinging away a pencil at the funeral of a murdered railway police officer.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) invited a man surnamed Chan (詹) to visit their offices Tuesday (July 9), during which he admitted being the distributor of the recording and apologized for his act, the Central News Agency reported.

The man, an engineer from New Taipei City, aged 47, was described by the media as a supporter of Kaohsiung’s Kuomintang mayor, Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

Manufacturing and distributing “fake news” could be punished by detention of up to three days or a fine of up to NT$30,000 (US$963), the CIB warned.

In fact, the video of the premier with the pencil had been shot at a memorial service in Pingtung County, but Chan had reportedly added a caption suggesting Su had not wanted to attend the policeman’s funeral and threw the pencil away after signing the registry of condolences.

