TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Art Bank Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan have launched the exhibition, “Quenching” (淬．煉 を成す) in Japan, showcasing the work of top Taiwan artists until September 13.

“Quenching” explores the themes of art and sport with videos, installations, and paintings from 18 Taiwan artists. The 29 artworks are also loosely based on an exploration of the body, movement, writing, and life.

There are two exhibition venues, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Tokyo gallery and the Yokohama Civic Art Gallery (橫濱市民藝廊). The Tokyo exhibition will end September 13, while the Yokohama exhibition starts July 31 and ends August 11.

“Quenching” showcases a variety of artworks that are intended to enhance perception and awareness through a discovery of sports and art, via a multi-media approach, according to the curator, Chen Yen-Huei (陳妍卉).

In addition, Yokohama Civic Art Gallery will host a talk on August 1, at which the featured artists will share their insights. For more information, please visit the website.