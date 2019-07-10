Mud Day Queen Riley Tulgetske, left, embraces Mud Day King Phoenix Crowder during Mud Day at the Nankin Mills Park, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Westland
Children and adults rinse the mud off during Mud Day at the Nankin Mills Park, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Westland, Mich. The annual day is for kids 12
A child rinses himself off after participating in Mud Day at the Nankin Mills Park, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Westland, Mich. The annual day is for ki
Kids watch as Riley Tulgetske is crowned Mud Day Queen during Mud Day at the Nankin Mills Park, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Westland, Mich. The annual d
Tmiamelia Harris, 11, applies mud to her face during Mud Day at the Nankin Mills Park, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Westland, Mich. The annual day is for
Nathan Jamerson, 10, wallows in the mud during Mud Day at the Nankin Mills Park, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Westland, Mich. The annual day is for kids
Jaylee Fogg, 10, throws back her mud crusted hair during Mud Day at the Nankin Mills Park, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Westland, Mich. The annual day is
Mud covered shoes are seen on the sidelines during Mud Day at the Nankin Mills Park, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Westland, Mich. The annual day is for k
A participant in Mud Day gets her eyes wiped Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Westland, Mich. The annual day sponsored by the Wayne County Parks takes place
Christian Kubanek, 4 of Lincoln Park plays in the mud during Mud Day at the Nankin Mills Park, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Westland, Mich. The annual da
Children wallow in the mud during Mud Day at the Nankin Mills Park, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Westland, Mich. The annual day sponsored by the Wayne Co
Kids participate in a running game through the mud during Mud Day at the Nankin Mills Park, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Westland, Mich. The annual day i
WESTLAND, Mich. (AP) — An annual clash between good, clean fun and down-and-dirty theatrics has once again left scores of mud-covered children smiling in a suburban Detroit park.
Children participated in the 32nd annual Wayne County Mud Day on Tuesday at Nankin Mills Park in Westland, a suburb west of Detroit. Participants frolicked, bathed and lounged in a large mud pit, then sloppily engaged in Mud Limbo and Wheelbarrow Races.
There also was majesty amid the muck and mud: Phoenix Crowder and Riley Tulgetske were crowned Mud Day King and Queen.
A local fire department rig sprayed water to rinse off the mud-caked revelers — to the chagrin of some mud enthusiasts.