BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) — Results Tuesday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Quarterfinal

Serena Williams (11), United States, def. Alison Riske, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Johanna Konta (19), Britain, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Elina Svitolina (8), Ukraine, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-4.

Simona Halep (7), Romania, def. Shuai Zhang, China, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Third Round

Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (8), Australia, def. Rajeev Ram, United States and Joe Salisbury (12), Britain, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 13-12 (2).

Quarterfinal

Nicolas Mahut, France and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (11), France, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia and Filip Polasek, Slovakia, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, 6-2, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Robert Farah, Colombia and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Horia Tecau, Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer (5), Netherlands, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (8), 6-4, 11-9.

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (1), Hungary, def. Alize Cornet, France and Petra Martic, Croatia, , walkover.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic and Su-Wei Hsieh (3), Chinese Taipei, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania and Irina-Camelia Begu (15), Romania, 6-3, 6-4.

Elise Mertens, Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, def. Latisha Chan, Chinese Taipei and Hao-Ching Chan (9), Chinese Taipei, 7-5, 6-3.

Quarterfinal

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (1), Hungary, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (7), United States, 2-6, 6-2, 9-7.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Andy Murray, Britain and Serena Williams, United States, def. Fabrice Martin, France and Raquel Atawo (14), United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States and Jamie Murray, Britain, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Third Round

Franko Skugor, Croatia and Raluca-Ioana Olaru (12), Romania, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Alicja Rosolska (6), Poland, 6-2, 6-2.

Eden Silva, Britain and Evan Hoyt, Britain, def. Saisai Zheng, China and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Juniors Men's Singles

Second Round

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (1), Denmark, def. Eric Vanshelboim, Ukraine, 6-0, 6-2.

Anton Matusevich, Britain, def. Govind Nanda, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Arthur Fery, Britain, def. Cannon Kingsley, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Shintaro Mochizuki (8), Japan, def. Roman Andres Burruchaga, Argentina, 7-5, 7-6.

Martin Damm (4), Czech Republic, def. Ryoma Matsushita, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Taha Baadi, Canada, def. Baptiste Anselmo, France, 6-4, 7-6.

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (10), Spain, def. Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida, Brazil, 6-1, 6-2.

William Grant, United States, def. Jiri Lehecka (5), Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-6.

Tristan Schoolkate, Australia, def. Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.

Dalibor Svrcina, Czech Republic, def. Liam Draxl (12), Canada, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.

Filip Cristian Jianu (13), Romania, def. Flavio Cobolli, Italy, 7-6, 6-2.

Carlos Gimeno Valero, Spain, def. Andrew Dale, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Brandon Nakashima (6), United States, def. Nicholas David Ionel, Romania, 7-6, 6-2.

Harold Mayot, France, def. Natan Rodrigues, Brazil, 7-5, 6-4.

Nicolas Alvarez Varona, Spain, def. Shunsuke Mitsui (14), Japan, 6-2, 6-3.

Illya Beloborodko, Ukraine, def. James Story, Britain, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Juniors Women's Singles

Second Round

Emma Navarro (1), United States, def. Selena Janicijevic, France, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Katrina Scott, United States, def. Sonay Kartal, Britain, 6-1, 6-4.

Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, def. Elina Avanesyan, Russia, 6-0, 6-0.

Natsumi Kawaguchi (6), Japan, def. Martyna Kubka, Poland, 6-1, 7-6.

Qinwen Zheng (3), China, def. Carole Monnet, France, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Polina Kudermetova, Russia, def. Helene Pellicano (15), Malta, 6-2, ret.

Daria Snigur, Ukraine, def. Erin Richardson, Britain, 6-0, 6-1.

Robin Montgomery, United States, def. Funa Kozaki, Japan, 7-6, 6-2.

Elsa Jacquemot, France, def. Oksana Selekhmeteva, Russia, 7-5, 6-1.

Mai Napatt Nirundorn, Thailand, def. Sohyun Park (12), Republic of Korea, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Hong Yi Cody Wong, Hong Kong, def. Ane Mintegi del Olmo, Spain, 6-1, 6-3.

Diane Parry (4), France, def. Abigail Forbes, United States, 7-6, 6-4.

Matilda Mutavdzic, Britain, def. Daria Frayman, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Alexa Noel (10), United States, def. Charlotte Owensby, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Priska Madelyn Nugroho, Indonesia, def. Aubane Droguet, France, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Fruhvirtova Linda, Czech Republic, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (2), Colombia, 6-4, 6-3.

Juniors Men's Doubles

First Round

Dane Sweeny, Australia and Tristan Schoolkate, Australia, def. Francesco Passaro, Italy and Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 6-1, 6-2.

Alexander Zgirovsky, Belarus and Cannon Kingsley, United States, def. James Story, Britain and Oscar Weightman, Britain, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Shunsuke Mitsui, Japan and Keisuke Saitoh (6), Japan, def. Youcef Rihane, Algeria and Nini Gabriel Dica, Romania, 6-3, 6-3.

Connor Thomson, Britain and Jacob Fearnley, Britain, def. Sergey Fomin, Uzbekistan and Gauthier Onclin (8), Belgium, 6-2, 6-4.

Arthur Fery, Britain and Toby Samuel, Britain, def. , and , , 6-4, 6-2.

Brandon Nakashima, United States and Valentin Royer, France, def. Thiago Agustin Tirante, Argentina and Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida (4), Brazil, 6-3, 6-2.

Nicolas Alvarez Varona, Spain and Juan Bautista Torres, Argentina, def. Ryoma Matsushita, Japan and Eliakim Coulibaly, Ivory Coast, 4-6, 7-6, 6-0.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark and Shintaro Mochizuki (2), Japan, def. Felix Gill, Britain and Jack Pinnington Jones, Britain, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Juniors Women's Doubles

First Round

Adrienn Nagy, Hungary and Natsumi Kawaguchi (3), Japan, def. Carole Monnet, France and Hong Yi Cody Wong, Hong Kong, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Funa Kozaki, Japan and Amarissa Kiara Toth, Hungary, def. Antonia Samudio, Colombia and Mell Elizabeth Reasco Gonzalez, Ecuador, 6-3, 6-2.

Hurricane Tyra Black, United States and Shavit Kimchi (8), Israel, def. Romana Cisovska, Slovakia and Diana Shnaider, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Alexandra Vecic, Germany and Valentina Ryser, Switzerland, def. Victoria Allen, Britain and Destinee Martins, Britain, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Abigail Forbes, United States and Savannah Broadus, United States, def. Sada Nahimana, Burundi and Liubov Kostenko (6), Ukraine, 6-1, 6-4.

Martyna Kubka, Poland and Weronika Baszak, Poland, def. William Bissett, Britain and Erik Holt-Crossman, Australia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Kristyna Lavickova, Czech Republic and Fruhvirtova Linda, Czech Republic, def. Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Thailand and Thasaporn Naklo, Thailand, 6-3, 3-6, 5-3, ret.

Anastasia Tikhonova, Russia and Alina Charaeva (2), Russia, def. Elizabeth Mandlik, United States and Marta Custic, Spain, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.