Tour de France Results

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/10 01:51
Tuesday
Nancy, France
Fourth Stage
A 213.5-kilometer (133-mile) flat ride from Reims to Nancy in northeastern France, with a Category 4 climb near the finish

1. Elia Viviani, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 5:09:20.

2. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

3. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, same time.

4. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

5. Dylan Groenewegen, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

6. Mike Teunissen, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

7. Giacomo Nizzolo, Italy, Dimension Data, same time.

8. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

9. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, same time.

10. Christophe Laporte, France, Cofidis, same time.

11. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

12. André Greipel, Germany, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

13. Niccolò Bonifazio, Italy, Total Direct Energie, same time.

14. Matej Mohoric, Slovenia, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

15. Ivan Garcia, Spain, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

16. Andrea Pasqualon, Italy, Wanty-Gobert, same time.

17. Rick Zabel, Germany, Katusha Alpecin, same time.

18. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

19. Maximiliano Richeze, Argentina, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

20. Guillaume Martin, France, Wanty-Gobert, same time.

Overall Standings
(After four stages)

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 14:41:39.

2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, :20.

3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, :25.

4. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

5. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :40.

6. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.

7. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, :45.

8. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :46.

9. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC, :51.

10. Michael Woods, Canada, EF Education First, same time.

11. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.

12. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :52.

13. Rigoberto Urán, Colombia, EF Education First, :53.

14. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time.

15. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :56.

16. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

17. Rudy Molard, France, Groupama-FDJ, :57.

18. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:00.

19. Nicolas Roche, Ireland, Sunweb, same time.

20. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:01.