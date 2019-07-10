Tour de France Results

|Tuesday
|Nancy, France
|Fourth Stage
1. Elia Viviani, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 5:09:20.
2. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
3. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, same time.
4. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
5. Dylan Groenewegen, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
6. Mike Teunissen, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
7. Giacomo Nizzolo, Italy, Dimension Data, same time.
8. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
9. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, same time.
10. Christophe Laporte, France, Cofidis, same time.
11. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
12. André Greipel, Germany, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
13. Niccolò Bonifazio, Italy, Total Direct Energie, same time.
14. Matej Mohoric, Slovenia, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
15. Ivan Garcia, Spain, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
16. Andrea Pasqualon, Italy, Wanty-Gobert, same time.
17. Rick Zabel, Germany, Katusha Alpecin, same time.
18. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
19. Maximiliano Richeze, Argentina, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.
20. Guillaume Martin, France, Wanty-Gobert, same time.
|Overall Standings
|(After four stages)
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 14:41:39.
2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, :20.
3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, :25.
4. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
5. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :40.
6. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.
7. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, :45.
8. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :46.
9. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC, :51.
10. Michael Woods, Canada, EF Education First, same time.
11. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.
12. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :52.
13. Rigoberto Urán, Colombia, EF Education First, :53.
14. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time.
15. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :56.
16. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
17. Rudy Molard, France, Groupama-FDJ, :57.
18. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:00.
19. Nicolas Roche, Ireland, Sunweb, same time.
20. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:01.