India vs New Zealand Scoreboard

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Scoreboard on Tuesday after the Cricket World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand was abandoned for the day because of rain. Play will resume on Wednesday:

NEW ZEALAND

Martin Guptill c Kohli b Bumrah 1

Henry Nicholls b Jadeja 28

Kane Williamson c Jadeja b Chahal 67

Ross Taylor not out 67

Jimmy Neesham c Karthik b Pandya 12

Colin de Grandhomme c Dhoni b Kumar 16

Tom Latham not out 3

Extras: (4lb, 13w) 17

TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 211

Overs: 46.1

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-69, 3-134, 4-162, 5-200

Still to bat: Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 8.1-1-30-1, Jasprit Bumrah 8-1-25-1, Hardik Pandya 10-0-55-1 (5w), Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-34-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-63-1 (4w)

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, England

TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match referee: David Boon, Australia